GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All is fair in love and football. Dustin Rodvelt and Jamie Schumacher’s first NFL game together was back in 2021, when they started dating.

The Chiefs played the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Dustin is a Chiefs fan, Jamie is a Packers fan, and ever since, their house has been divided.

The couple recently visited family in Green Bay and took a tour of Lambeau Field. Her father lives in Shawano, so last July, Jamie and her fiance came up to Wisconsin to visit and went on a tour through Lambeau Field. Jamie said she’s excited to take her father back to Lambeau for this special occasion because the last game he went to was the Ice Bowl in 1967 at the age of 17.

“We happened to look on the schedule to see when they were meeting up, and it was this weekend, and we thought that’s too cold we don’t want to probably mess with December 3rd in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but then as we got closer, we decided ‘you know what, let’s go for it.’

The couple is bringing a group of 28 people and traveling more than 600 miles to be at the game.

“There’ll be about probably eight different vehicles coming from Kansas up, and then we’ll have a couple from Wisconsin coming down, so yeah, we’ll all meet up in Green Bay on Saturday, stay for a couple of days, and head back on Tuesday.”

Dustin and Jamie said while not everybody is accustomed to the cold weather, they’re all excited for the chance to experience Lambeau Field and its rich history within the NFL.

“We’re just so excited. I’m just excited to go to Lambeau Field for an actual game,” said Jamie.

“And my family’s never been. Most of my family and friends have never been to Lambeau field, and they’re excited to go check it out. Yeah, it’ll be pretty amazing,” said Dustin.

The happy couple will be getting married at a tailgate, and the Veterans Tailgate group will host and officiate their ceremony just before kickoff.

“We were going to keep it really simple and just tailgate and put up a little canopy in the parking lot, but then Ryan from Wisconsin runs the veterans tailgate, and he messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, we’d love to be able to put on your wedding for you’ so now we have this whole wedding thing at this tailgating site,” explained Jamie.

Jamie told Local Five’s Samantha Petters that she would still be wearing white, but they would be dressing appropriately.

“I am wearing a white snowsuit, and my daughter is wearing a snowsuit, and our boys are wearing snowsuit, and so is he, so we’re going to dress for the weather,” said Jamie. “But we all have jerseys to go over them.”

Dustin referred to the wedding as non-traditional with a traditional twist. It will be a day the couple will never forget.

“This’ll be a great memory because I wasn’t like a wedding person, and this is exactly how I want to do our day,” said Jamie. “Just ready to say I do.”