GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – A judge denied bail for 35-year-old Michael Cannell, as he awaits trial on four federal counts of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, a trial date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Cannell asked for a release so he could be with his family while he prepared his defense, explained officials. The judge denied the request and says Cannell will have to stay in custody because of the strong evidence against him.

Court documents describe how investigators seized multiple videos of a 16-year-old girl undressing and showering while a house guest in early August at Cannell’s home.

Investigators say the girl later told them she had no idea she was being recorded in a bathroom and bedroom. She also said she was drinking when at his home.

The prosecution says the girl was invited to the home by Cannell’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Samantha Trebilcock. Court records indicate she is the owner of the property.

Trebilcock is also charged in connection with the case but at the state level. Court records show she is free after posting a $20,000 cash bond and agreeing to GPS monitoring. The charges include child exploitation and child enticement.

During her initial appearance, her attorney said he thought she was being prosecuted because she wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation of her boyfriend.

The state says it has two images that show the teenager with Trebilcock in a hot tub and both are naked from the waist up.

Trebilcock’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.