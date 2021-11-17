A ‘key’ player: Green Bay running back gets key to Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Current Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is making an impact on the field, and it didn’t take long for him to make one off the field too, as he received a key to Door County.

Door County presented Dillon with a key to the county. While the key might not give him 24/7 access to his favorite places to visit, that doesn’t stop him from giving advice on the best ways to spend time in Door County.

I got the key! 😁😁😁 I love Door County @mydoorcounty pic.twitter.com/YCm5FRNq4k — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) November 17, 2021

Dillon is jokingly referred to as ‘The Mayor of Door County’. When asked on Twitter what restaurants someone should visit in Door County, Dillon didn’t hesitate to give an answer.

He recommended doing a Fish Creek day with AC Tap for lunch, followed up with the Bayside for a drink and Alexander’s for dinner.

On the football field, Dillon has already totaled career highs in carries as well as rushing yards. So far this year he has 97 rushes for 421 yards and two touchdowns. He has also chipped in 16 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown.

With Aaron Jones set to miss some time with an MCL sprain, Dillon is expected to be the lead back for the Packers.