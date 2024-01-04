PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Thursday, September 14, 2023, was a tough day for several businesses in Pulaski after a devastating fire took out two businesses and a few homes near the 100 block of West Pulaski Street.

A Kut Above, a popular hair salon owned by Dawn Tooley-Sinnaeve, was considered a total loss and had to start rebuilding from scratch. Through perseverance and hard work, Tooley-Sinnaeve has gotten things back and better than ever, with a grand reopening slated for Friday afternoon.

“I can’t [thank] my family, friends and clients enough for all the support you’ve given us in this journey,” said officials with A Kut Above. “To say I am beyond grateful doesn’t even begin to describe how much love I feel [from] all of you.”

The hair salon will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. The location is at 238 West Pulaski Road, and Tooley-Sinnaeve is hoping that community members will join for the momentous occasion.

“Please come celebrate with us,” added officials with A Kut Above. “[There will be] basket raffles and some light snacks. Thanks again for all of your support through this all.”

Officials believe the fire on September 14, 2023, started from a tree branch hitting a power line. An unnamed tree trimming service was contracted to do yard work on the adjoining rental house attached to the larger building, but during the trimming, a branch hit a power line and caught fire.

While the fire was a major setback for A Kut Above, the hair salon is ready for a new beginning in the Pulaski community.