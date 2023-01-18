APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by.

For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.

Owner Joe Lowney says, “We always like the revenue when it snows. It’s a little bit challenging with the guys not getting hours that they need to pay their bills. We can’t open back to landscape, so we kind of just sit idle.”

About three weeks ago, when northeast Wisconsin was hit with a winter storm, business was booming for Lowney’s workers who were in need of a job. Now with another storm coming, the company will have 50-60 people staffed, with more than a dozen drivers on call.

“It definitely has a positive impact for us. The guys know it’s coming. We notify them all so they’re on call. Once we get a couple inches on the ground, we’ll be at it,” Lowney says.

While Lowney is happy with the influx of jobs, there is an issue his company faces when plowing parking lots.

He explains, “The biggest challenge this year has been the snow doesn’t end at midnight or two o’clock in the morning. It seems to end when the daylight comes, and we’re trying to keep the lots clear for traffic coming into the lots.”

Despite those challenges, Lowney says he hopes that more snowfall will be in store for northeast Wisconsin this winter so they can keep their business thriving.