A Local 5 Reporter’s experience navigating the pandemic holiday travel rush

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Travelers around the country were subject to delays this holiday season, and I was not immune to them. Everything was fine on my trip back home to Pennsylvania, we all arrived on time, but it was getting back to Wisconsin when my flight was delayed.

When it was announced the plane would be delayed people were stressed it might snowball from there. The terminal next to mine was overflowing into our because of delays.

I wasn’t alone, thousands of other passengers were stranded across the country, including many at Ronald Reagan International in Washington D.C.

Bridgid sterling had it worse, with her delays ruining her holiday.

She was sitting on the floor of the backed-up D.C. airport when she said, “I really wanted to hang out with my family, but I’m here. Delta has one flight, $2100, from here to Minneapolis, Minneapolis to Seattle, Seattle to Eugene, tomorrow at midnight.”

Airlines canceled nearly four thousand flights over the weekend due to Covid staff shortages and Appleton passengers felt the pressure.

Lauren Fallu, an Appleton Airport Passenger said, “It was delayed about 30 minutes then it was delayed about 20 more minutes because our plane wasn’t at the gate. Two planes back the crew didn’t show up.”

And while there was tension in some terminals across the Detroit airport, passengers getting off the delayed Appleton flight were generally in good spirits because many were expecting the delays.