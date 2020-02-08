A look over Lake Winnebago as sturgeon spearing commences

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Lake Winnebago kicks off its 2020 sturgeon spearing season expected to last from February 8 through the 23. However, the 2020 Winnebago System season could end early if the cap limit of 430 juvenile females, 950 adult females and 1200 males are met.

Drone video provided by Local 5 partner, Lashbro Visual Communications

According to local ice experts, much of the ice is said to be in good shape with 12 inches of thickness.

However, experts also say some pockets of ice are thinner and only 5 – 6 inches, so people driving their vehicle to the chanty are taking a risk.

All those participating in this event are required to have a Lake Winnebago spearing license or an Upriver Lakes permit.

Spearing hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist, Ryan Koenigs, Lake Winnebago is home to one of the world’s largest self-sustaining populations of lake sturgeon, with an estimated 18,500 adult females, 24,000 adult males and a unique spearing season dating back more than 85 years.

Check back in daily with Local 5 News for updates on spearing standings provided by the DNR.