A man has been arrested for charges related to the alleged burglary of a golf course in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV)- Currently, one individual is in Brown County Jail for charges relating to the burglary of Shamrock Heights Golf Course.

39-year-old Daniel Celkis of Genoa City was arrested on Thursday, September 23.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department received reports of the alleged burglary on Saturday, September 18, in the early morning. The golf course is located near New London, on Old Highway 45.

According to information shared on the Department’s Facebook, Celkis was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Deputy with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department. The traffic stop was for suspicious circumstances that occurred in the early morning of September 23.

Following the traffic stop, with the work of multiple search warrants, interviews, and conversations between investigators Celkis was arrested on four different charges.

Celkis faces the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Posession of burglarious tools
  • theft-movable property
  • criminal damage to property

Celkis made it into Brown County’s Jail because he has a probation violation. The individual awaits his initial appearance in Waupaca County Court.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department Facebook, the investigation is ongoing at this time and the Department is limiting the information released to the public at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details become available.

