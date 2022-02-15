(WFRV) – A man and a woman who allegedly did not pay for their pre-Valentine’s Day meal have been identified following a Facebook post from the Outagamie County Sheriff.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, two people who enjoyed dinner at a local restaurant but allegedly did not pay for it have been identified. Originally, the Outagamie County Sheriff posted on Facebook on Feb. 12 asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people.

Later, they posted saying that Cupid works quickly and both of the people were identified. There was no information on if the couple was facing any serious charges.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for its help.