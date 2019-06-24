A mission to serve in Green Bay

Teenagers from across the Midwest have come to the Green Bay area to help those in need of a home repair. It is all part of a faith-based mission to make a difference in people’s lives.



Outside of a home on Reed Street on Green Bay’s west side Alex Ross prepares old shutters for a fresh coat of paint.



“We’re also going to be painting the deck round back and painting the sides of doors around the house, so just a lot of exterior work,” said Ross who lives in Illinois.



Ross and his fellow crew members are among nearly 290 students in all, who for the next six days will provide free home maintenance and repair at 45 work sites in the Green Bay area, to recipients identified by local partner organizations like NeighborWorks Green Bay.



“It is an enormous undertaking, it’s amazing the time behind it, to get everyone going to the right place at the right time, it’s just absolutely amazing,” said Scott Schoeneman from NeighborWorks Green Bay.



“Everyone thinks it is about the work, but it’s really about the relationships,” said Kris Reenstjerna.



Reenstjerna is in charge of this undertaking, organized by Group Mission Trips, which brings Christians into different communities to give them the chance to serve.



“How that can maybe bring some hope for a resident that doesn’t have the means to have their house painted or to get out of their house because they need a handicap ramp,” said Reenstjerna.



“It’s always great to be in a new community and have people so happy to have us here and us happy to give the service that we can,” said Kirsten Mulligan, a supervisor for the mission.



From teenagers like Alex Ross who says his faith brought him here to help those in need.

“What is important for me at the end of the day is we’re getting something done for those that need it,” Ross said.



This is the third time Global Mission Trips has brought young Christians to the area to serve.

