‘A New Day’ begins in Clintonville, offering brand new and lightly used clothes to area families for free

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Friday afternoon, Clintonville native Savannah Koss got some back-to-school shopping done at ‘A New Day’ Resource Center at the United Methodist Church.

“It was a lot more than I was expecting,” she told Local 5 of the experience. “Usually when they say new, used clothes it’s definitely new used clothes like you’re thinking Goodwill. But it’s all name brand and has tags on it, all brand new.”

The Clintonville mother of three wasn’t the only one making the trip to the pop-up shop Friday.

“We’re at the United Methodist Church, who were so kind to provide us with this space to house just thousands of items of clothing for the people of our community,” Neely Goerlinger, Outreach Specialist for Compassionate Connections Center, the organization behind the resource center said.

The shop opened at 9 a.m. to a line of people around the block.

“They were just so blown away by what we had,” Project Coordinator Emily Swan said. “the products and the new tags on them, and it’s just great because a lot of families aren’t used to getting brand new clothes.”

All that brand new clothes, featuring labels like Nike and Old Navy, are free for anyone in the Clintonville School District.

“We have such a high poverty rate in Clintonville,” Goerlinger said. “We have a 19-percent poverty rate and 26-percent of those are children.”

To help provide for those families in need, Compassionate Connections partnered with Jake’s Network of Hope out of Neenah.

“They gave us 26 pallets of brand new clothing from overflow stores,” Goerlinger said.

Families in the Clintonville School District can stop by any day between Friday, July 16th and Tuesday the 20th to take their pick from the free clothes.

It’s a helping hand for families like Koss’.

“Going through the pandemic, I know I personally went through a very hard time and I’m finally getting back on my feet, so it helps a lot,” Koss said.