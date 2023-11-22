BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new coffee shop is all the buzz in the Bellevue community, and the family-owned business is much more than what meets the common eye.

Off Interstate 43 in Bellevue sits a trucking company, but nestled alongside is a drive-thru for a new coffee shop, Wisco Sips.

Mother-daughter duo Jennifer and Gracin Hintz were inspired to open the shop after sipping at their favorite café in Rhinelander.

Jennifer says, “We’d come home on Monday and be like, ‘We’d give anything for a Lotus or a latte on our way into work,’ so I was talking with my daughter Gracin, who is the co-owner with me, and [said to] her ‘I think we should do this here in town.'”

Their wide variety of coffee options and Lotus energy drinks give Wisco Sips an edge over their competition.

Gracin describes a Lotus as a “natural energy that is derived from plants that are turned into syrup and mixed with other syrups and club soda to create a fizzy, caffeinated beverage.”

While working as a family has its challenges, the Hintz family wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We’ve definitely learned our weaknesses and strengths throughout this journey, I would say, but ultimately, it’s been a lot of fun,” Gracin says.

Since opening two weeks ago, the Wisco Sips owners are grateful for the support they have received.

Jennifer says, “The outreach from the community has been so amazing. I don’t even know if I can find the right words. From Bellevue, to Ledgeview, to Denmark, to Kewaunee and Luxemburg. It’s been so amazing.”

Wisco Sips will be closed on Thanksgiving but is usually open every day of the week. Many of the shop’s products are also sourced locally, including the coffee beans.