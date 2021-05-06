A New Life: Egg Harbor’s Alpine Resort sold to unidentified buyer, set to continue its legacy as a resort

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly 100 years, the Alpine Resort has been an Egg Harbor landmark.

“The Alpine itself really has an authenticity that you don’t get with a newer build, so it’s special to people,” Karen Peterson, owner of Maxwell’s House, a furniture store in Egg Harbor, said. “Back when I was in high school, I worked at the little bank, and the Alpine was probably one of about ten businesses that would come in and do their deposit. That was all there was in Egg Harbor then.”

The resort first opened in 1922 and was owned by the Bertschinger family since.

The community that developed around the resort worried when it was put on the market three years ago.

“The village was very concerned about the possibility [of] somebody coming in that was a developer and turning the entire piece of property into condos or single family homes,” Egg Harbor Village President John Heller explained.

Those fears are now finally put to rest.

“Having it continue as, as a lodge is the best outcome as far as we’re concerned,” Heller said.

According to a release from The Alpine Resort Acquisition Company, “The sale encompasses 165 acres and nearly half a mile of shoreline.”

The new owner hasn’t been identified yet, but has revealed plans to continue The Alpine’s legacy as a resort.

A spokesperson for the new owner of The Alpine released a statement that reads in part, “we are thrilled to be the new stewards of such a beautiful piece of Door County. We plan to be here to create the next 100 years of memories.”

“This is a big relief,” Peterson said of the news.

The resort’s golf course and clubhouse are set to open for the season Memorial Day Weekend.

The main lodge and cottages that make up the rest of the resort will remain closed as they undergo renovations.

“I think it’s only going to be enhanced by what they do,” Heller said of the new owner’s plans to restore the property, “so this is a new beginning, a new life, and that’s an exciting prospect.”

An exciting prospect to keep this part of Egg Harbor’s history a living one.

“We are so excited,” Peterson said. “It is the kind of architecture that and landmark that would be never built again.”