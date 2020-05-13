A new normal: how Northeast Wisconsin residents are feeling as restrictions start to lift

DE PERE, Wis (WFRV) — In De Pere’s Voyager park, families and fishermen enjoyed some fresh air Wednesday morning.

“We’re really excited that we can get out,” Anna Mata of Green Bay said, “and the weather’s a little bit nicer now and just get everybody out and not be so stir crazy in the house.”

Life under the Safer at Home order has been an adjustment.

“It was really hard at first,” Mata said. “Just having kids, everybody wants to get outside and do stuff and then being out of school it was hard finding things to do.”

A sidewalk sale at Poppy Avenue, a recently reopened boutique in De Pere saw a good amount of foot traffic Wednesday.

“I’m just ready to kind of get out of the house and be able to support small business again,” Breanna Gorges of Appleton said, “so it’s great to get out.”

She told Local 5 that she’s missed shopping in person.

“Making up for lost time,” Gorges said. “I had a baby in February, so I haven’t really had my own body this whole time, so it’s exciting to get out and go shopping for some new clothes.”

As normal as the sidewalk sale looked, the pandemic was not far from anyone’s mind.

“I’m just trying to be precautious,” Gorges said. “I’m washing my hands, I’m using my sanitizer, I’m keeping my social distancing, but I’m not too worried about it, I’m just trying to be as careful as I can.”

Back at Voyager Park, Mata added that she thinks social distancing has been working.

“I think everybody’s been doing a really good job trying to keep everyone safe,” she told Local 5, “and everyone’s been working really hard at that. So, I think that we’re going to feel pretty comfortable about moving forward and hopefully having some sense of normalcy here in the near future.”

For now, they say small steps forward are steps in the right direction.

“It’s good to see the small businesses being able to open,” Gorges said.

They’re hoping for more small steps in the near future.

“Now the weather’s warming up so I’m really hoping that we get to enjoy the summer,” Mata said.