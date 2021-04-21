New promoter takes over grounds that host Country USA & Rock USA, summer concerts planned

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 200-acre piece of land formerly named Ford Festival Park, has a new promoter and name.

According to officials, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has signed a new, long-term lease with the property owners of the former Ford Festival Park. It was also announced the grounds were renamed ‘Ford Park Live’.

The grounds were previously home to longtime festivals Country USA and Rock USA which were owned and operated by Hypervibe. DWP says they have been working closely with the City of Oshkosh, Winnebago County and the Town of Nekimi to formalize plans for a new venue concept on the property.

Starting this summer, DWP says they plan to host a select amount of concerts to re-establish the site as a viable outdoor live music destination. More information regarding the shows will be announced at a later date.

“DWP is thrilled to put down roots in Wisconsin with this investment in Ford Park Live. Our plans to create new, exciting events and festivals beginning in 2022 are already underway. In the meantime, we know how hungry the fans are for live music right now, so we’re also going to be announcing some special and safe Summer 2021 concerts in the coming weeks as well,” commented Joe Litvag, DWP’s President Of Live Events.

DWP mentions their vision for Ford Park Live is to create and develop new annual festivals at the site in 2022 and beyond.

Hypervibe filed for bankruptcy in 2020, in late June, after both Country USA and Rock USA was canceled, the Hypervibe Team issued a statement, saying they, “as have virtually all event promoters, been severely damaged by the fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to posts on both Country USA and Rock USA Facebook pages by the Hypervibe Team, they have “attempted to negotiate with our creditors, and have whittled down the pool of claims against our scarce resources we have available.”