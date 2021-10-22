FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton North’s ‘Night to Dismember’ returns after one-year hiatus

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton North’s Drama club is entering into the 21st year of their Halloween tradition, A Night to Dismember.

A crew of over 100 students and volunteers have been working all October to put together the production. A Night to Dismember takes visitors through a scary journey at the high school. North’s Drama club turns its theatre department into a haunted house.

Students and volunteers plan, create costumes and build special effects for the 2-day event. Every year, the crew comes up with original ideas and concepts for the haunted house.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year they were able to put safety protocols in place.

A Night to Dismember is Appleton North’s biggest fundraiser. The event is held on Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23, from 1 to 4 pm and 6 to 10 pm. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

