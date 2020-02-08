“A Night to Shine” prom gives those with special needs a tailored, royal experience

It’s a night some special needs kids and adults in our area won’t soon forget as many of them made their way to their first prom.

“A Night to Shine” allows those with disabilities to experience all the bells and whistles of a normal prom, but with some adjustments made to fit their needs.

Normally prom ends with one king and one queen earning a crown.

But this prom has almost 300 royals hitting the dance the floor.

“Prom gives them an opportunity to be their best, to be a king and a queen not just today, but every day,” says coordinator for Pathways church’s “A Night to Shine” Tara Gagne. “And we really just get to celebrate people with disabilities.”

And they sure have gotten the royal treatment.

Your own personal hair stylist with a makeup artist and even a red carpet lined with adoring fans greeted them as they entered the room.

And what prom dress or tux isn’t complete without a corsage or boutonniere?

“This is my first time here and I enjoyed it already so I can’t wait to see more people,” says “A Night to Shine” king, Jon Heartstern.

“A Night to Shine” is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The event is held at churches in several parts of the country on the same night.

It allows churches to open their doors, but also gives those with disabilities the chance to meet people.

“I think it’s a really good experience for me because I have Asperger’s Syndrome and I need to be more social and stuff,” says “A Night to Shine” queen, Cassidy Lewis.

Nothing beats the smiles and the laughs “A Night to Shine” brings.

And nothing beats the feeling of giving back.

“Watching the faces of all of our volunteers share God’s love, share God‘s mercy and just wrapping up a person who has disabilities and giving them all they have to offer them,” says Gagne. “And to really just have fun.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation anticiapted that 900 churches around the country would hold “A Night to Shine” proms at the same time tonight.

This is the third time Pathways church has held the event.