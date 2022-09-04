MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend was perfect to enjoy some hot jazz along a cool waterfront in Menasha.

The 27th annual Fox Jazz Fest kicked off on Friday and continued into Saturday to continue its Labor Day tradition.

The event is at Jefferson Park, and draws jazz musicians and fans from across the country to relax and enjoy some amazing artistry while sampling delicious food and beverages from local vendors.

“We do it because first of all we love music and we want to share this music with the community,” said the Fox Jazz Fest Artistic Director, John Harmon.

Each year’s festival celebrates the gathering of communities from far and wide to enjoy quality entertainment from local, regional, and national jazz artists.

“It feels amazing, we all volunteer our time to put this event on,” said Noah Harmon, Fox Jazz Fest Co-Director. “It’s a community event and when the community responds like this, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

This year, Neenah High School, Weyauwega-Fremont High School, and Fond Du Lac High School performed during the festival alongside professional and amateur musicians and bands.

The festival is operated by the Jazz Corner Society and is free to attend.