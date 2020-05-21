1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘Number of individuals’ in custody after 20-year-old man was shot in Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say a number of individuals are in custody after a man was shot in the 200 block of 8th Street on Wednesday just after 8 p.m.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The Fond du Lac Police Department says when they arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man who sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg. The man’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was transported to St. Agnes Hospital by ambulance.

During the investigation, police say a vehicle involved in the shooting fled and was later found in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street. Police say a search warrant was obtained for the address and the FDL Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were activated to assist. As a result, police say a number of individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is under investigation.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"