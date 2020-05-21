‘Number of individuals’ in custody after 20-year-old man was shot in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say a number of individuals are in custody after a man was shot in the 200 block of 8th Street on Wednesday just after 8 p.m.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says when they arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man who sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg. The man’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was transported to St. Agnes Hospital by ambulance.

During the investigation, police say a vehicle involved in the shooting fled and was later found in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street. Police say a search warrant was obtained for the address and the FDL Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were activated to assist. As a result, police say a number of individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

