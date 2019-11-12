A “P.A.R.T.Y.” with a purpose held at Fox Cities PAC

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – It stands for Prevent Alcohol and Risk Related Trauma in Youth and, over the course of two days, over 6,000 high school sophomores will hear the message of “P.A.R.T.Y. at the PAC”.

The event, in its 22nd year, is hosted by the Trauma Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah.

Students from 41 schools throughout Northeast Wisconsin will take part in the event that aims to empower young drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel.

Special guest speakers share their personal stories of how a few fatal moments have altered the course of their lives forever.

Over the course of its history, P.A.R.T.Y. at the PAC has educated more than 70,000 students on the dangers of distracted driving.

For more information: https://www.thedacare.org/Getting-Involved/Foundations/ThedaCare-Family-of-Foundations/Events/Party-at-the-PAC.aspx