DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular De Pere restaurant is moving to the old site of a legendary supper club in Allouez.

When Kevin Charles, owner of Chatterhouse 2016, got an offer to buy his building, he was nervous but excited to start anew.

“I put all the blood, sweat, and tears into this, so I’m kind of excited to do all that again,” Charles says.

His bar will now be the set of the legendary Allouez supper club, Ziggey’s Inn, which has been vacant for several years.

About the location, Charles says, “That building’s been eye-balling me for years, so I’m like, ‘Well, if anyone can bring it back, it’s me.'”

Charles also says the Chatterhouse will keep everything the same in the new location, including the staff, menu, and wall decor.

The bar is not the only business on the move. Charles’ wife Shannon owns Bu-ttifle Boutique, which is attached to the restaurant. The boutique is also headed to the Ziggey’s location.

This will be the third location for the shop, so Shannon says the transition should be a breeze.

“I’m already busy enough with all the other stores, but getting moved over there is going to be fun. It’s going to be bigger. It’s going to have a lot of windows right on Hoffman Road, so it’ll be really visible, so I’m excited,” Shannon says.

Because the locations are only a few minutes of a drive apart, Charles hopes their customers will follow.

“The community’s behind this move already. A lot of the people I’ve talked to are already like, ‘Good, I live closer.’ I think a lot of my customers were coming from that Allouez area also,” Kevin Charles says.

The Chatterhouse will close its current location on January 20 and is set to reopen by mid-February. Charles also says the De Pere location is expected to be the site of a new brunch spot.