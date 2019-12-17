GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A 911 call reporting a possible planned shooting event at NWTC is being investigated by Green Bay police. Kris Schuller reports on the morning incident that put police on high alert.

The call to the 911 center came around 10 a.m., reporting a possible act of violence, planned against a specific individual at NWTC.

“A caller stating there would be a shooting at the campus of NWTC,” said Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych.

Warych says his department immediately alerted NWTC security and sent squads to secure the campus.

“Made sure the campus was safe, provided that visual presence, made sure all students and staff on campus were safe,” Warych said.

After determining no one was hurt police began searching for the named individual threatened and the caller. But so far that has been difficult.

“As this investigation continued, we were never able to locate the person who made this complaint due to an old phone and the person calling 911. We’re not able to backtrack this person because we can’t call them back,” Warych said. “That caller was able to identify people, which we have investigated, which we are trying to locate, have located or determined whether they were involved in this incident.”

But Warych says this investigation has just begun.

For the time being Green Bay police plan to have a greater presence on this campus – as they search for the individual who phoned in that threat.