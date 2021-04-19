A reported abduction attempt of mother, son in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A mother was walking with her son before being ordered to get into a stranger’s vehicle.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on April 18 around 5:00 p.m., a male reportedly ordered the 27-year-old woman who was walking with her one-year-old son to get into his vehicle. They were walking on Island Road.

The woman refused to get into the male’s vehicle and was able to safely return to her residence. She contacted the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Officer to report the incident.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is a white male around 60-70 years old with white shaggy hair. The vehicle was described as a light-colored green Subaru hatchback.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe the incident is related to the incident that happened on Friday, April 17.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.