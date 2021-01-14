A Seuss Perspective exhibit in Menasha reveals ‘The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss’

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Many of us rarely share all of ourselves with the world. One author you might have heard of is no different.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, known for publishing 44 children’s books and transforming children’s literature, has a secret many who have read his books know nothing about. Geisel worked in advertising for over 30 years, designed war bond campaign posters, and also created a collection of private art.

One Appleton man is bringing reproductions of Dr. Seuss’s secret art to downtown Menasha. Daryl Price, owner and curator, of A Seuss Perspective: The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, is sharing his private collection with the public.

“In 2006, I actually was walking past a strip mall on Coronado Island and there was an art gallery that had a piece of Dr. Seuss in the window. As I went in to talk to the sales manager, I’m fairly certain he may have been a Seuss character in a prior life. As he began to unfold the story of the history and the influences of how this art came to be, I got very intrigued,” says Price.

Price was so intrigued, he bought one of Dr. Seuss’s art deco pieces on the spot, inspiring him to start collecting the renowned author’s work.

“I have this amazing large collection of so many different things that people don’t even know were a part of Dr. Seuss’s history,” says Price.

He displayed Dr. Seuss’s Secret Art in 2014, and then the collection was tucked away in his closet for six years until this past November.

The art gallery, in the heart of downtown Menasha, is like walking inside a Dr. Seuss book. As soon as you step inside, there are giant portraits of iconic characters, The Cat in the Hat and Sam-I-Am, from Dr. Seuss’s books. Each corner of the gallery is strategically organized into different categories ranging from art deco, abstract, and of course, the Grinch.

Price wants people to know that Dr. Seuss was more than just a children’s book author.

“He really was a societal influence. He really had passion and belief for some of the things that were happening in the world,” says Price.

Price spent about three months preparing to open the gallery to the public. He would like to recognize two benefactors in the Menasha area involved in opening the gallery.

A Seuss Perspective: The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss’s soft opening is currently by appointment only. The art gallery is located at 230 Main St. For more information on A Seuss Perspective: The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, click here.