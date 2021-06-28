FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

A single-vehicle crash in Appleton results in the driver’s third OWI

Appleton-OWI

Appleton Police Dept.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton Police Department investigated a single-vehicle crash on Monday, June 28. This crash is now the driver’s third offense of Operating While Impaired.

Appleton officers were dispatched to investigate a reckless driving complaint. The vehicle was described as swerving all over the road and reportedly hit the wall of Hwy 441 to Southbound I41. The vehicle exited I41 and proceed Southbound on N. Richmond Street.

The driver hit the roundabout at Richmond Street and Northland Avenue, striking a pole which caused a tire to come off the vehicle. The vehicle finally came to a stop after hitting the Associated Bank on Richmond Street in Appleton.

  • Appleton Police Dept.
  • Appleton Police Dept.

The driver was transported to Theda-Appleton for medical clearance and then confined at the Outagamie County Jail.

The driver was only identified as a 25-year-old Kimberly resident. The driver is also facing offenses of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

