A single-vehicle crash temporarily closed down USH 45 in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY Wis. (WFRV) – The USH 45 was closed down going both directions following a single-vehicle crash on Monday, May 24.

Waupaca County Communications Center received the 911 call of a crash around 5:15 p.m. The crash was placed on the USH 45 around STH 76.

Initial investigations describe the accident involving a single pickup truck with a utility trailer heading southbound on the USH 45. The truck crossed the center line and eventually entered the east ditch and struck a tree. The USH 45 was closed for approximately two hours, sources say.

The 41-year-old male driver was removed from the wreck and transported to Theda Care Regional Medical Center- Neenah to tend to injuries from the crash.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Local Five will have all the details as updates are made regarding the crash.

