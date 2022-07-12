OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – MToxins, a venom lab, and educational institution have a wide variety of different animals such as raccoons and snakes.

The company has added a new member to its family, a 5-year-old sloth from Costa Rica. The sloth is currently in transition to a zoo but will be making a stop at MToxins for a couple of weeks before moving to her forever home.

Nathaniel Frank, the owner of MToxins says visitors will be able to come to take a look at the sloth until “roughly the second week in August.”

Sloths are typically found in Central and South America and are usually calling the tropical rainforests their homes. Sloths love trees and do not move very far, amounting to only around 40 yards per day.

“You can give us a call at (920) 267-8773. Mondays through Thursdays are for private tours and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is general admission,” explained Frank.

Alongside the sloth, those interested in owls, eagles, raccoons, foxes, snakes, and lizards, MToxins is the perfect experience for you.

To find out more about MToxins and its newest member, the sloth, you can visit its website here.