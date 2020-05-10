1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

A somber Mother’s Day for women

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mother’s Day can be a very painful day for some women because as many as 20 percent of pregnancies will end in a miscarriage.

Brittany Gunka found out two years ago she was expecting her first baby, but shortly after the good news, Brittany suffered every expectant mother’s worst nightmare.

Brittany says, “I would have been going into 9 weeks and up until then I thought I was just expecting a baby. Everything was fine prior to that and then we did the second ultrasound there was no heartbeat.”

Brittany had a miscarriage in her first trimester, something 1 in 5 women deal with, according to the University of Wisconsin.

Left now with precious memories from a once joyous occasion, Mother’s Day is a reminder of a dream that once was.

“I have a bag of baby clothes in my room right now,” Brittany says. “I can’t get rid of them even though I probably should. We had even created a teddy bear at Build-a-Bear for the baby and gave it a name.”

By sharing her story, Brittany is providing hope for other moms and families suffering through the pain of a miscarriage.

Brittany says, “I have an angel baby in heaven and that baby’s looking over me today to celebrate that special day. So regardless of what people say mom and you should still honor and celebrate this day because regardless of how far along you are you still made that baby you still carried it so that still makes you a mom.”

St. Vincent’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital offers a pregnancy and infant loss support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

