A summer staple returns to the Village of Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)- As summer is fast approaching, a classic hotspot in Little Chute will also be returning for the warmer weather.

The Village of Little Chute announced the third annual Village Market will begin on June 10. The market will start at 4 p.m. and will run every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until September 9.

The market will be held at the Windmill Plaza, which will allow for a wide variety of vendors to come and sell products from locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and household plants like succulents.

There will also be a variety of craft stores such as crocheted items, quilts, solar glass garden art, and jewelry.

Following the harsh year of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the perfect event to bring the local community closer, while also shopping with local businesses.