FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

A summer staple returns to the Village of Little Chute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)- As summer is fast approaching, a classic hotspot in Little Chute will also be returning for the warmer weather.

The Village of Little Chute announced the third annual Village Market will begin on June 10. The market will start at 4 p.m. and will run every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until September 9.

The market will be held at the Windmill Plaza, which will allow for a wide variety of vendors to come and sell products from locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and household plants like succulents.

There will also be a variety of craft stores such as crocheted items, quilts, solar glass garden art, and jewelry.

Following the harsh year of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the perfect event to bring the local community closer, while also shopping with local businesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play