APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton home and all that was inside was deemed ‘a total loss’ after a fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, at around 12 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1000 block of E. Florida Avenue after receiving numerous reports from people stating that they had seen smoke and flames coming from a home in that area.

Officers say that those initial calls also told crews that there were no residents inside the burning home.

Upon arrival, crews said they immediately entered the home to attack the fire, however, quickly noticed that the fire was coming through the roof.

Due to the instability of the home’s structure at that time, crews said they decided to exit the home, and transition into performing defensive operations instead. The fire was eventually extinguished.

Due to the severity of the fire, crews deemed the house and its contents a total loss. Officials estimate the fire caused over $250,000 worth of damage.

Authorities confirmed that two adults and one pet were displaced. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.