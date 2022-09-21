GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Common Council has unanimously approved the use of fixed license plate readers and two quick deploy cameras for the next three years as a strategy to reduce crime and make the community safer.

Flock Group, Inc., which had the highest scoring Request for Proposal (RFP) response, was awarded a $332,000 contract, including annual maintenance. The funding for the cameras will come from the use of the American Rescue Plan Act( (ARPA) as well as a Community Block Grant (CBG).

The license plate readers can capture an image of the rear license plate as well as the make, model, and color of every vehicle traveling through the major intersections where they are placed.

The Green Bay Police Department credits the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that installed and tested 28 license plate readers from July 1 to August 31 for tracking stolen vehicles, finding wanted suspects, and aiding investigations.

“I appreciate the Common Council’s unanimous support for this important crime reduction initiative,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department. “We believe that we have put together a program that balances community safety with privacy and civil liberties concerns, and which will be a tremendous benefit to our city.”

The license plate readers have had a positive impact and even helped catch a wanted homicide suspect, who had been on the run for several months.

If the City of Green Bay opts to continue to use the license plate readers with Flock Group Inc, the ongoing cost would be $106,000.