‘A true hero’: Shawano P.D.’s K9 Caryk put to rest after 7 years of service

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano police are paying tribute to a loyal and beloved companion who served diligently with the Department for seven long years.

On Sunday, the Shawano Police Department shared on Facebook that K9 Caryk was put to rest on Saturday due to health complications.

According to the Department, before his passing, K9 Caryk had fallen ill and was taken to a local veterinarian’s office where they discovered the growth of a tumor that had caused internal bleeding.

As a result, K9 Caryk was put down on August 28, while surrounded by his handler, Officer Thaves, and her family. Shawano Police Department shared a heartfelt post honoring K9 Caryk and his seven years of service:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Shawano Police Department is announcing the passing of SPD K9 Caryk. K9 Caryk had suddenly fallen ill and was taken for care to PAW Health Network in Kronenwetter. Veterinarians then discovered the growth of a tumor which was causing him to bleed internally. K9 Caryk was put to rest on Saturday, August 28, 2021 with his hander, Officer Thaves, and her family, by his side. K9 Caryk has dedicated seven years of service to the citizens of Shawano. K9 Caryk and Officer Thaves have been responsible for numerous drug related arrests, tracking and locating of suspects, as well as assisting in searches for missing persons. K9 Caryk is a true hero, we will be forever grateful for his service. K9 Caryk End of Watch 08/28/2021 Shawano Police Department