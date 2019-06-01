A walk down memory lane: High school graduates visit Green Bay elementary schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- It was a walk down memory lane for some 2019 Green Bay high school graduates.

Students from Preble High School, Green Bay East High School and Green Bay West High School walked though Howe and Sullivan Elementary Schools Friday morning in their full graduation gear while being cheered on students.

Alex Suarez of Green Bay East High School commented on the feeling of walking through their elementary school;

"I mean it's amazing just going through 12 years of high school or 12 years of school and coming back to your memories seeing old friends, see old teachers, it's really amazing."

More student will be visiting more elementary schools on June 3rd through 5th.

