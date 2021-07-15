A Wisconsin UFO? No, it’s just the DNR doing aerial ozone monitoring on Lake Michigan’s shoreline

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Bystanders near Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan shoreline may have seen an unidentified flying object, but fear not it was just the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fixed-wing drone doing ozone monitoring.

The DNR posted a video on their Facebook page showing the fixed-wing drone launching as it studies the ozone along Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan shoreline.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with Purdue University and the University of Colorado are partnering to measure ozone concentrations in the vertical air column, along with wind speed and direction to better understand the role lake breeze plays in ozone movement.

The project is reportedly funded by the National Science Foundation. This research happened while the regulatory ozone monitors were measuring elevated ozone concentration along the shoreline at the Chiwaukee Prairie State Natural Area monitoring site.

More information regarding the DNR’s air quality monitoring can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Flash the Bat Dog providing smiles to baseball fans

Green Bay to host Ohio Valley Region Baseball Tournament

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win