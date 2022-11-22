WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.

A debit card and a Wisconsin driver’s license, with the name Kelly Sutherland, were provided by the woman. A different branch of the same bank saw the same woman about an hour earlier cashing a $3,660 check.

The plate on the vehicle she was seen driving in was ALJ 6216, but authorities say she may have switched rear plates.

Authorities say the woman was identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Maine. She was reportedly been involved in similar incidents across the nation. She has outstanding felony warrants for her arrest.

Maine is thought to be using different aliases and vehicles with plates that don’t match. If anyone sees Maine, they are asked to call law enforcement. The following photos were provided by authorities.

No additional information was provided.