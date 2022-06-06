(WFRV) – If you’ve driven anywhere in Wisconsin, you’ve noticed the increase in gas prices.

According to AAA, the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gas in Wisconsin is sitting at $4.80 and diesel is sitting at $5.25. On Monday, the average gas price for regular is $4.79 and only a week ago the price was $4.41.

Here in northeast Wisconsin, prices in Door and Marinette county are averaging the highest in the area. Door County has an average gas price of $4.85 and Marinette County is averaging $4.88.

City Current Average Appleton $4.58 Fond du Lac $4.58 Green Bay $4.77 Oshkosh $4.61 Sheboygan $4.80 Courtesy: AAA

Wisconsin’s current average is just a few cents below the national average:

National average: $4.86

Wisconsin average: $4.80

Local 5 recently talked to an analyst for GasBuddy.com says that people are still driving even with prices well over $4, and that’s what eating away at inventories. “Demand is up, supply is down,” De Haan explained. “We are very far apart. And there’s not much that’s going to improve that, except unless maybe we see an economic recession. That could (potentially) bring demand down.”