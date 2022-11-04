GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticket, some have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel in Green Bay is just under $4.00 at $3.90, a 42¢ increase from last week’s average of $3.48.

Higher gas prices are a trend that northeast Wisconsin sees, as Florence, Forest, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, and Oneida are all just around an average of $4.00 per gallon.

Mid and Premium gas averages have also increased in Green Bay, but not as drastically. Diesel remains relatively the same as one week ago.

As of November 4, the National Average of gas is $3.79, making Wisconsin about 7¢ above at $3.86.

Other significant municipalities in northeast Wisconsin are seeing slightly higher trends, such as Appleton, where the average gas price has risen by 20¢, and Fond du Lac, which has increased by around 30¢ in the past week.

According to AAA, tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have put upward pressure on gasoline prices.

Pump prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside rising oil prices.

You can visit AAA’s website here for the latest statistics on Wisconsin’s average gas prices.