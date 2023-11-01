GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NFL announced on Wednesday the nominees for the 13th annual “Salute to Service Award” which includes the Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

The award, presented annually by the USAA, is said to be a way to honor an NFL league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

This year’s nominee from the Green Bay Packers is Aaron Jones who grew up with both of his parents serving in the United States Army.

Jones has made giving back to veterans a major priority throughout his career as he has participated in a number of events like Tuesday night’s Huddle for Heroes, visiting service members in hospitals and military bases, and spending time last November promoting the Patriot K9s of Wisconsin in which he connected with veterans and trained service dogs.

Jones, along with his brother Alvin, also started the A&A All the Way Foundation which provides special, joy-filled experiences to children who have parents serving in the military. The Foundation also holds a gala as a way to raise money for military families, aimed at connecting them with the resources and care they need.

“The military is very big to me. That was my upbringing. My mom said it, and I guess I can attest to it. You go to war, and they don’t come back the same, and you know, who can come back the same from that, but that’s why you have support here; you have people who love you, who are here to help you.” Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones

This year Packers’ fans can help Jones win the award by visiting the NFL’s website and voting for him as their favorite nominee. The fan vote will last until November 30 and will help to determine the award’s three finalists.

Winning this award would put Jones on a list with previous award winners that include the likes of Ron Rivera (2023), Andrew Beck (2022), Steve Cannon (2021), Dan Quinn (2020), Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Dan Quinn (2016), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, a WWII veteran (2011).

Officials say the finalists for the 2023 “Salute to Service Award” are scheduled to be announced in January will the winning recipient being recognized at the NFL Honors award show during the week of this year’s Super Bowl.