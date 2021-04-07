Aaron Jones’ father passes away

Aaron Jones family

(WFRV) – Aaron Jones announced on his Instagram account that his father has passed away.

In Jones’ post, he says his father has not missed a game of his in nine years.

After leaving college early for the NFL draft Jones ended up fulfilling a promise he made to his parents and graduated college.

Jones is the son of two retired U.S. Army sergeant majors. He would often times accompany his father to physical training sessions and volunteered at many youth military events and received multiple awards.

Jones recently signed an extension to stay in Green Bay.

