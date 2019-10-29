Aaron Jones greets fans, signs autographs: ‘They get to see you outside the helmet’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was out and about on Tuesday, greeting fans and signing autographs at Festival Foods in De Pere.

Those participating in a Festival Foods Turkey Trot had the chance to take a picture with Jones and receive autographs.

Jones says it’s good getting out to see the fans.

“They actually get to see a different side of you, they get to see you outside the helmet. I don’t think a lot of people know what I look like without a helmet.”

The Turkey Trot has raised over $2.5 million dollars for the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club.

For more information or to register for the Turkey Trot, click here.