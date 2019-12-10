Aaron Jones named captain of offense in Green & Gold Charity Softball Game

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 11: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs off the field after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been named the captain of the offense for upcoming Green & Gold Charity Softball Game.

Next summer’s game, scheduled for June 7, is the 20th annual event.

“I’m so excited! I remember going as a rookie and seeing all the fans in the stands and I was in such shock,” says Jones. “I have always enjoyed playing in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game and I am honored to be a team captain and co-host this year! Thank you for supporting us and local charities, Packers fans!”

The offense won the 2019 matchup, 16-8.

The captain of the defense has not been named yet.

Tickets for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game may be purchased through the Timber Rattlers Box Office in person at Neuroscience Group Field, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or online at this link. The Timber Rattlers box office is open from 9am until 5pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets provide admission to the game along with the sponsor game at 11:00am and the Home Run Derby at noon.

The Green & Gold Charity Softball game will benefit multiple charities in Northeastern Wisconsin.