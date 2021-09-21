Aaron Jones’ necklace containing father’s ashes found early Tuesday morning, fans react

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- “I went out there and played at a high level,” said Aaron Jones, Packers running back with the Green Bay Packers. Jones telling reporters his father would be proud of him. Alvin Jones Sr. died in April of this year due to complications from COVID-19. Jones made history at Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions scoring four touchdowns.

During the game, Jones lost a necklace containing some of his father’s ashes. “It was I think the second passing one, where I ran out the back field in the end zone opposite of the tunnel,” said Jones. Hours after it was lost, staff members were searching the field for it. On Tuesday morning, it was found by Packers Trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel. Engel was not available for an interview.

Fans who flocked to Lambeau Tuesday were still excited about the game. They told Local 5’s Eric Richards they know how important the game was for Jones, who took to the field for the first home opener since his father died. “Aaron Jones is one of my favorite players. I know his father was a retired Sergeant Major in the Army and I’m active Army,” said Brian Northup. Northup visiting Green Bay with his own father and brother said they were there to make memories in the stands at the game. ” It was a great game,” said Northup.

Melanie Garvey also in attendance of the game with friend Kim Freund. She recalls Jones’ history-making TDs. “He did an excellent job and I didn’t read about him losing the chain with his father’s ashes until we got home last night. I know it has to be an emotional game,: said Garvey. “He did such a great job,” said Freund, after attending her first Packers Game.

The Packers are now preparing for their next game, which is this Sunday against the 49ers. For the latest Packers news, click here.