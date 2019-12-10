Aaron Jones nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, fourth time this season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 08: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting a first down in the second half against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

This is Jones’ fourth nomination of the season, tying him for most nominations this year with other running back nominees Derrick Henry of the Tennesee Titans and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.

Jones was nominated following his performance against Washington on Sunday. He rushed for 134 yards on 16 attempts (8.38 avg.) and one touchdown in a 20-15 win.

Henry rushed for 103 yards on 18 attempts (5.72 avg.) and two touchdowns in a 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders. Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts (7.07 avg.) in a 27-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, his sixth game with at least 100 rushing yards in 2019, tied for the most in the NFL.

Players nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week are San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

To vote, check out this tweet below.