Aaron Jones nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after his first down in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week award after his performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Jones rushed for 93 yards on 13 attempts, scoring 3 touchdowns in the Packers’ 24-16 win.

According to FedEx, this is Jones’ third nomination of the season, tying with Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey for second-most nominations out of all running backs this year.

Other Ground nominees included Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb.

Henry rushed for 188 yards on 23 attempts and 2 touchdowns in the Titans’ 35-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Chubb rushed for 116 yards on 20 attempts in the Browns’ 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

FedEx Air Player of the Week nominees are:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback, completed 15 of 17 attempts for 223 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions for a 158.3 passer rating – the highest attainable mark in a 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson is the second quarterback to have multiple games with a 158.3 passer rating in a single season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 36 of 50 attempts for 446 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions for a 119.2 passer rating against the Titans.

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants completed 26 of 40 attempts for 308 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions for a 121.7 passer rating against the New York Jets.

FedEx will award a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ name to The USO.

To vote, visit NFL.com or visit their Twitter page.