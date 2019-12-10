Aaron Rodgers signs contract extension with Prevea

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension with Prevea Health.

The partnership between Rodgers and Prevea began in 2012. This four-year-contract will continue it into 2023.

“This relationship goes far beyond the idea of a celebrity serving as a spokesperson,” said Ashok Rai, MD, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “As one of the most respected athletes in the country, Aaron is truly passionate about improving the health and wellness of our communities. His commitment to our message and his ability to add his own personal twist comes from his own passion of improving the health and wellness of Wisconsin. We are proud to call him a member of the Prevea family.”

“When I think about my legacy and what I want to be remembered for, I want to know that at the end of the day I made an impact on the communities that have meant so much to me,” said Rodgers. “When I think about the past several years and my partnership with Prevea, I am able to look back at all the things we did together that made a difference to people’s health and wellness. We’ve been able to do some pretty incredible things and I look forward to continuing to build on that.”