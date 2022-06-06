APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District sent out a survey to gauge community support for the potential $130 million Capital Referendum and $5 million Operational Referendum.

Most survey respondents said they would support both the capital and the operational referendum. The survey from the research firm ‘School Perceptions‘ broke the data down but when all factors were considered 61.75% said they would support both questions.

Greg Hartjes, the Appleton School District Chief Financial Officer explained, “It is $129.8 million for the capital projects and that would be paid back with a bond over 20 years and then the operational question would be $5 million dollars for operating expenses and that would be ongoing. We put all of that together and that would be just $39 on $100,000 worth of property.”

The capital referendum includes four parts, each with varying levels of support.

74% of parents and 59% of non-parents support additions to each middle school to move 6th graders out of the elementary schools and renovations to the buildings to create STEM spaces. 70% of parents and 53% of non-parents support renovations to each high school.

Hartjes said, “A stem space at every one of our elementary schools. We want to renovate our middle school tech ed areas into more functional spaces.”

66% of parents and 59% of non-parents support a new elementary school on the northeast side of the city. While 75% of parents and 66% of non-parents support renovations to existing elementary schools including adding STEM spaces and other renovations

“We have a couple of elementary schools that we would like to for safety and security reasons we’d like to relocate the office from the center part of the building to the exterior part of the building where all visitors would have to go through the office,” said Hartjes.

The operational referendum would cover the costs of running the new and larger buildings and the STEM spaces. 79% of parents and 68% of non-parents support an operational referendum to expand STEM instruction.

The operational referendum also includes funding to keep K-2 class sizes smaller. 75% of parents and 65% of non-parents support this.

The board will make a decision to put one or both questions on the ballot this fall by the end of the summer.

You can watch the full meeting breaking down the results on the District’s Youtube Page.