FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

AASD students to continue receiving free & healthy meals during 2021-22 school year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Area School District families can rest easy knowing their children will continue having access to free and healthy meals for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The Appleton Area School District (AASD) announced they will continue to provide qualifying students free meals throughout the school year as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s extension of the Child Nutrition Program waiver.

AASD families are asked to still complete the Free & Reduced form, even if they are unsure if they qualify for the program. These annual forms are reportedly necessary for other programs and may be used to determine if your household is eligible for additional benefits.

The forms can also be completed online through the Parent Portal. When logging into the Portal, the Free and Reduced Meal Benefits Application is also available on the center panel under “Meal Benefits.”

For more information on how you can apply visit the Appleton Area School District website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA

High School Sports Xtra: Game of the Week - Neenah vs. Menasha

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity