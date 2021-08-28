AASD students to continue receiving free & healthy meals during 2021-22 school year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Area School District families can rest easy knowing their children will continue having access to free and healthy meals for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The Appleton Area School District (AASD) announced they will continue to provide qualifying students free meals throughout the school year as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s extension of the Child Nutrition Program waiver.

AASD families are asked to still complete the Free & Reduced form, even if they are unsure if they qualify for the program. These annual forms are reportedly necessary for other programs and may be used to determine if your household is eligible for additional benefits.

The forms can also be completed online through the Parent Portal. When logging into the Portal, the Free and Reduced Meal Benefits Application is also available on the center panel under “Meal Benefits.”

For more information on how you can apply visit the Appleton Area School District website.