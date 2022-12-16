CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off.

In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.

Village of Caledonia Police Department

Officers say that the vehicle was abandoned on private property at the north end of Charles Street at the time of the call.

Authorities were able to remove the vehicle from the drop-off and stated that it was only stopped from going over the edge by a brush pile at the end of the path.

The operator was found in the area and was reportedly ‘given a ride home.’

No other details about the incident were provided.