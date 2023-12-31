DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 11-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted in Indiana was safely taken away from three suspects after their vehicle was spotted at a southern Wisconsin Kwik Trip.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was notified of a vehicle that was seen at a Kwik Trip in Barneveld, Wisconsin, that was reportedly involved in an Indiana Silver Alert for the abduction of a girl.

The time of day on December 30 was not specified in the release, but shortly after the vehicle was spotted, it was relayed to deputies that the vehicle was now seen in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, on USH 18/151.

Authorities say they were advised that the suspects in the vehicle were possibly armed.

With help from the Dodgeville Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated on USH 151 southbound.

The 11-year-old girl was then safely removed from the vehicle, and three adults were subsequently taken into custody.

The following three people had warrants for Kidnapping of a Minor out of Wells County, Indiana:

Zachary Delozier, 27, Edgemont, South Dakota

Sara Gaudino, 23, Rapid City, South Dakota

Isaiah Schryvers, 24, Rapid City, South Dakota

As Iowa County Sheriff, I can’t thank everyone enough. Being out there with this great group of professionals, watching all these agencies come together, taking these three adults into custody quickly, and removing this 11-year-old female from this situation so she can return to her family is an amazing feeling. Thank you for making a difference in our communities. Sheriff Michael W. Peterson, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details have been released.