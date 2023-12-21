WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – While winter recreation may be on hold for many places in Wisconsin, golfing is still an option in Wrightstown for those who want to spend the season outdoors.

The golf course is not usually open this time of year, but with a lack of snow and Hilly Haven not being able to open its trails, golfing is generating more buzz for the business.

Co-owner Nicole Frank says, “People like to be able to say they golfed in December. It’s kind of a neat thing. It’s just fun to be out here, have fun, and get some exercise in December.”

Green Bay native Daniel Norton was golfing with his friends when Local 5 caught up with him.

Norton had to change his strategy to adapt to the temperature, saying, “You have to shoot a little short of your targets because the ground is still frozen, so the ball does bounce quite a bit, but other than that, it’s been great.”

Brian Mahlendorf from Seymour was also enjoying a day on the green.

While he has never golfed this late in the year before, Mahlendorf says, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothes.”

Both gentlemen were in the same boat about having the opportunity to golf in December.

“Normally, we’re sitting in a deer stand looking at snow instead of this beautiful course. It’s green, and it’s almost Christmas,” Mahlendorf says.

Norton also shared the sentiment, saying, “If you like golf, coming out here this time of year, and you like the bravado of saying ‘hey, I golfed in December in Wisconsin,’ I mean, it doesn’t happen very often. It’s a great opportunity to get out. The course is still in great shape.”

While Hilly Haven’s clubhouse will not be open December 23 through 25, Frank says the holes will be open as long as the green does not turn white.